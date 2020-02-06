Meadville City Council approves contract for traffic light upgrade

Several downtown Meadville intersections will be getting a makeover.

Yesterday, Meadville City Council approved a $760,000 contract to replace traffic lights at the Water Street intersections of Chestnut, Arch and Center Streets.

Most of the funding will come from a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant program. City leaders say the current lights were put up in 1973 and are in dire need of replacement.

Krissy Yunik works a block away from one of those intersections and says the lights really need an upgrade.

“They are dingy. I think that its about time.” Yunik said. “I think it’s going to make a huge difference too. And new lights. When they did the bridge, it was brilliant so I’m excited.”

The new lights will have curb ramps, pedestrian signals and LED lights. Construction will start this year, but obtaining the poles and masts to hang the lights could push the completion date to 2021.