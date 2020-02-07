Meadville City Council approves contract to replace several traffic lights on Water Street

Several downtown Meadville intersections will be getting a much needed makeover.

On Thursday, February 6th, Meadville City Council approved a $760,000 contract to replace traffic lights at the Water Street intersections with Chestnut, Arch and Center Streets.

Most of the funding will come from a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Grant program.

The new additions will also include curb ramps, pedestrian signals and L.E.D. lights. Construction will start this year, but getting poles and masts to hang the lights could push the completion date to 2021.