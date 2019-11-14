Meadville City Council considering controversial plan to solve pension shortfall

Meadville City Council is considering a controversial plan to solve the communities’ pension shortfall, but there are those who say it’s not worth the risk.

The plan would borrow $7.3 million to fund Meadville’s current obligation to the pension fund. The thinking is that the loan payments would be less than the pension payments so the city should save money.

But, others argue that if the bond market drops, the city of Meadville might be left to pay both the new loan payments and the pension payments.

A hearing on this matter has been set for November 20th at 5:45pm