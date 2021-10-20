Meadville City Council to vote on marijuana ordinance

Meadville City Council is set to reduce the charges for a small amount of marijuana.

On Wednesday night’s council agenda is a final reading for an ordinance.

Right now, crimes involving an ounce or less of pot or drug paraphernalia are considered misdemeanors. The change will make them summary offenses, which would mean smaller fines.

It would still be a crime under the new ordinance, but would no longer mean a misdemeanor conviction on someone’s record.

The Meadville City Council meets at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

