Meadville city leaders looking to repair roads

Streets in Meadville needing repair may be getting a much needed face lift.

Last night, city leaders presented a plan for the 2020 construction season. That plan would cover nine miles of city streets in new asphalt.

About three of those miles would be paved and funded by PennDOT. The remaining six miles would be coordinated by the city and cost about $1.8 million. Most of that would be paid by federal funds.

“There will be lots of paving construction, but we’re excited about that opportunity to invest in our community, invest in our street infrastructure,” said Andy Walker, Meadville City Manager.

Walker says some of the streets that PennDOT is looking to repair include Spring Street, Baldwin Street and Washington Street.