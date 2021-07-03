Meadville City Police investigate Saturday homicide

There is now a developing homicide investigation going on in Meadville in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

According to the Meadville Tribune, police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 3 a.m.

As of now, police have not provided any details regarding the homicide victim.

Police and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office were on scene on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and this is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

