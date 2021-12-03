Meadville community hosts “Light Up the Night” to get into the holiday spirit

Residents in Meadville also got in the holiday spirit Friday evening as they gathered for the “Light Up the Night” in Diamond Park.

Folks could enjoy a Christmas tree lighting and an ice sculpture walk which features nearly 40 illuminated figures.

There were also free cookies and hot chocolate.

You also had the chance to support local businesses as numerous downtown shops were open late.

