Meadville film maker honored at Indie Gathering International Film Festival

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!

Some exciting news to share! We have another award winning film!!! woohoo!!!! Watch until the end to see the new trailer 🙂

Posted by Reichel Films on Thursday, July 4, 2019

A Meadville film maker is once again been honored for documentary film. 

Heather Reichel of Reichel Films has been recognized by The Indie Gathering International Film Festival.

Reichel shot and directed a documentary short called Faces of EMS.   It features the stories of 5 different emergency medical service providers in Northwest Pennsylvania, and defining moments in their careers.

Reichel’s film won second place in the documentary short category, and will be screened at the festival in August.  EMMCO West served as executive producer of the film.

