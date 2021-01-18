Meadville Fire Department seeks full time and part time applicants

The Meadville Fire Department is looking to fill their ranks.

Due to a promotion and retirement, Chief Patrick Wiley has started the process of looking to fill one full-time and one part-time position.

Wiley said that applicants for the positions must be a U.S. Citizen and at least 21-years-old with a high school diploma or a GED.

“What we are currently doing is starting our testing procedure to fill two open spots that we have one full time and one part time. We hope to have those completed by the end of April,” said Chief Patrick Wiley of the Meadville Fire Department.

