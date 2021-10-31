Meadville holds 54th annual Halloween parade

The 54th annual Halloween parade in Meadville took place on October 30th.

The team from JET 24 Action News took part in this parade.

People got the chance to see some of their favorites including Lou Baxter, Tom Atkins, Sean Lafferty, and David Belmondo just to name a few.

The theme of the parade this year was decades on display.

Those who participated from JET 24 look forward to the chance to interact with local viewers.

