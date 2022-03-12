The luck of the Irish was in Meadville, PA on March 12.

The City of Meadville decided to have their parade despite the forecast.

The 33rd annual Jack Curtain St. Patrick’s Day Parade began at Diamond Park at noon.

The grand leprechaun contest returned as well, but instead of each business contestant picking its own charity to donate to, all 17 businesses donated to the Center for Family Services.

“A lot of others are staying away. In Meadville they came out. It doesn’t matter what the weather is, they come out and support the Irish, and support America,” said U.S. Rep Mike Kelly, (R), PA 3rd District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This was Meadville’s first Saint Patrick’s Day Parade following a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.