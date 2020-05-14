1  of  3
Meadville home suffers heavy damage in Thursday fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A Meadville man escaped but his two dogs had to be rescued after fire broke out in a Browley Avenue home.

It was shortly after 11:30 a.m. when firefighters arrived at 802 Browley Avenue. The man inside the home was able to get out, but his two dogs were trapped inside. Those animals were rescued and one required oxygen.

One volunteer assisting Meadville firefighters was bitten by one of the dogs. No other injuries were reported but the home was badly damaged.

A State Police Fire Marshal and the Meadville Fire Chief will be investigating the cause

