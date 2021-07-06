Update: Meadville homicide victim identified; arrest warrant issued for 25-year-old Meadville man

Update: An arrest warrant has been issued for a Meadville man.

Timothy Bolden is wanted for the shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris.

According the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect, Timothy Bolden, is charged with robbery and criminal trespassing.

City of Meadville Police are working on the investigation and are in pursuit of Bolden, a 25-year-old black male.

The identity of a homicide victim in the City of Meadville has been released.

A shooting was reported in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Meadville shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell has identified the victim as 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris.

Schell says Harris suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside his home. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meadville Police at 814-724-6100.

