Meadville man charged for sexual assault of female Allegheny College student

The Crawford County District Attorney and the Meadville City Police Department have filed charges against a Meadville man for the sexual assault of a female Allegheny College student.

Crawford County District Attorney Francis J. Schultz and Meadville City Police Department Chief Michael Tautin have announced the filing of charges against 29-year-old Montelle Brown of Meadville.

The Meadville City Police Department received a report on Dec. 10, 2019 from the female victim where she alleged that she had been sexually assaulted in her dorm room in Ravine Hall on the Allegheny College campus.

According to the alleged victim, an unknown male knocked on her door, and when she answered the door he had a handgun in his hand and entered the room.

He allegedly pressed the gun to the back of her head, forced her to take off her clothes and then sexually assaulted her.

The alleged victim promptly reported the assault and she was examined at the Meadville Medical Center by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. Forensic evidence obtained during the exam was turned into the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Regional Laboratory.

Testing by the Pennsylvania State Police Regional Greensburg Laboratory identified Montelle Brown as the suspect.

“When the forensic evidence was initially tested at the DNA Lab, Mr. Brown’s DNA was not in CODIS (Combined DNA Index System). He was recently convicted of an unrelated crime. Pursuant to Pennsylvania law that particular conviction mandated that his DNA be obtained and sent into the system. Once his DNA was in CODIS, the lab determined that the DNA found during the sexual assault medical exam was a match to Mr. Brown’s DNA,” explained District Attorney Francis J. Schultz.

“The alleged victim in this case did the right thing when she reported the crime right away. As prosecutors, we understand how difficult it can be for a victim to come forward after suffering such a traumatic event. Prompt complaints can be crucial in making arrests and successfully prosecuting these types of cases,” DA Schultz stated in a news release.

The case will be prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo.

Brown is currently an inmate in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution and arrangements will be made for him to have his preliminary arraignment via video conferencing before Magisterial District Judge Sam Pendolino.