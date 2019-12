A Meadville man was charged by Pennsylvania State Police after his dogs got loose and reportedly killed a $4500 Hackney show horse.

Police have charged 57-year old Dean McCray after his four dogs reportedly got loose and entered a barn along Dutch Hill Road. The dogs reportedly attacked and killed a $4,500 Hackney show horse.

McCray was arrested at his residence for numerous warrants including a Crawford County Sheriff’s warrant and multiple prior dog law violation warrants.