A Meadville man is facing charges involved with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

According to an FBI press release, Mikhael Slye is shown in multiple video screenshots during the attacks. The affidavit alleges that Slye was involved in an incident with law enforcement outside the Capitol Building.

It said he used a bike rack-type barricade to intentionally trip a Capitol police officer while the officer and his team were attempting to rescue another officer caught in the crowd.

Slye is also accused of illegally entering the capitol building on that day, as well as attempting to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.