(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide.

Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said.

According to the report, PSP troopers were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Passersby noticed a man they believed was having issues with his vehicle tire. When they stopped to assist, they found Joseph Detello, a 40-year-old Meadville man, unresponsive on the ground. They called 911. The passersby and a group of cyclists assisted until PSP and EMS arrived on scene. Detello was pronounced dead.

A Nov. 4 autopsy at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver, Pennsylvania, listed the cause of death as asphyxiation and was ruled a homicide, the PSP report noted.

An investigation allegedly identified Henry as a suspect in the homicide. The scene of the homicide reportedly was found on North Cottage Road in Jackson Township (Mercer County), Pennsylvania.

Henry was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and currently is in Franklin County Jail in Ohio.