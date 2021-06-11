Meadville man recognized at Horror Film Festival

Calling all ghosts, goblins and horror film fanatics.

One Meadville man was recognized at a Horror Film Festival in Cleveland.

Last weekend, Wes Eastin traveled to Cleveland after submitting his 105-page screenplay “Fractured” in the 10th annual International Horror Hotel Film Festival in Cleveland.

Eastin received a second-place prize in the thriller and suspense category for his screenplay.

“So it’s two people trapped in a house with this like weight of depression,” Eastin said. “[It’s] affecting their moods and what’s going on inside the home, so it ended up being a very timely story, entirely by accident.”