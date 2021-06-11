Meadville man recognized at Horror Film Festival

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Calling all ghosts, goblins and horror film fanatics.

One Meadville man was recognized at a Horror Film Festival in Cleveland.

Last weekend, Wes Eastin traveled to Cleveland after submitting his 105-page screenplay “Fractured” in the 10th annual International Horror Hotel Film Festival in Cleveland.

Eastin received a second-place prize in the thriller and suspense category for his screenplay.

“So it’s two people trapped in a house with this like weight of depression,” Eastin said. “[It’s] affecting their moods and what’s going on inside the home, so it ended up being a very timely story, entirely by accident.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News