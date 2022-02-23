A Meadville man has been charged with two counts of rape against an Allegheny College student in December 2019.

Montelle Brown, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in November 2021 for attacking a 19-year-old student in her dormitory room while holding her at gunpoint in the early morning of December 10, 2019.

Brown is currently serving a 14-month to 5-year sentence in the Crawford County State Prison on an unrelated firearms case from Crawford County in 2020.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Brown was not in court but attended via video conference. He was sentenced to 13 to 40 years for the rape charges.