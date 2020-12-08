Meadville Market House Grille closing its doors after 12 years of business

After over 12 years of serving the Meadville community, the Market House Grille will be closing their doors and another restaurant will be taking its place.

The Market House Grille will be closing permanently after being closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Devon Stout, the Chair of the Meadville Market Authority, says they were concerned about the space being closed for so long.

“They were paying their rent but we were concerned about the space being closed for as many months as it had without any kind of alternative operations.” Stout said.

Stout added that the Meadville Market Authority considered a few proposals for the newly vacant spot and ending up selecting a business from Conneaut Lake.

“Based on those proposals, we decided to move forward with a proposal from a restaurant in Conneaut Lake, Kettle Lake Kitchen. They are going to be changing their name and opening a new restaurant here with a kind of a slightly different take and concept.” Stout said.

The owner of one shop in the Meadville Market House says these small businesses have supported each other over the years and should continue to.

“I feel sad for some of them, but again, I’m going to welcome change.” said Mary Melvin, owner of Save Room for Dessert