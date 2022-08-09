A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Mayor of Meadville, Jaime Kinder, is facing charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud in 2019.

According to Magisterial Judge Sam Pendolino’s office, Mayor Kinder was charged on August 8.

Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 22.

The defendant allegedly unlawfully obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to the criminal complaint, there was allegedly a false statement in income that would have affected her SNAP benefits.

This left the defendant not eligible for the benefits for two months. During that time, Kinder allegedly received $966 in SNAP benefits.