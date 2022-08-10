City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder spoke with JET 24 on Wednesday as she faces charges of allegedly committing welfare fraud back in 2019.

Many questions are still left unanswered — will she keep her job? how does this impact the city?

We had a chance to speak with the mayor and get answers to some of those questions.

Mayor Kinder was brief with her comments. She did not want to elaborate on the charge that was filed on Monday.

The Mayor of Meadville is accused of unlawfully obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The criminal complaint said that there was a false statement of income that would have affected her SNAP benefits, leaving her unable to get benefits for two months.

During that period in 2019, she allegedly received $966 in SNAP benefits.

“What I am going to say is I’m going to let the legal process, I’m going to let it run its course. What I will be doing is what I was elected to do, what the people came out and voted for me to do, and that’s making change here,” said Jaime Kinder, Meadville Mayor.

Until they hear otherwise, it’s business as usual for city council.

Meadville City Councilman Jim Roha said that the charge against the mayor really doesn’t have an affect on the city.

“Basically we have the presumption of innocence. There is a lot of difference between being accused of something and actually being convicted. It’s all the difference in the world,” said Jim Roha, Meadville City Council.

Roha said that the city does not have a process in place if a mayor needs to be replaced.

Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22.