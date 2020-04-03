Meadville Medical Center computer issues force investigation

Some major computer problems have plagued Meadville Medical Center for the past week.
Meadville Medical Center became aware of technical issues involving some of its systems a week ago.
In a statement, the hospital said that it immediately took its servers and work stations offline. It then launched an investigation with the assistance of a third party forensic firm. The Meadville Medical Center is working diligently to re mediate the technical issues as it continues to provide patient care. The hospital has been able to bring the system’s electronic medical records back online, apologizing for an inconvenience to patients.