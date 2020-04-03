1  of  5
Breaking News
Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19 Two additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County Gov. Wolf asks all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask when leaving the house Meadville Medical Center releases statement about technical issues involving some of its systems Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mother Teresa Academy announce new president

Meadville Medical Center computer issues force investigation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Some major computer problems have plagued Meadville Medical Center for the past week.

Meadville Medical Center became aware of technical issues involving some of its systems a week ago.

In a statement, the hospital said that it immediately took its servers and work stations offline. It then launched an investigation with the assistance of a third party forensic firm. The Meadville Medical Center is working diligently to re mediate the technical issues as it continues to provide patient care. The hospital has been able to bring the system’s electronic medical records back online, apologizing for an inconvenience to patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar