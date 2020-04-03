Meadville Medical Center computer issues force investigation

With Governor Tom Wolf's new face mask recommendation going into effect, the need to acquire one has grown. With that in mind, one Erie girl is ahead of the curve, and already working to help feed the need in the Erie community.

Many kids are pressing down on game controllers or remotes while obeying the stay at home. That's not the case for one 10-year old girl as she is learning to press down on a sewing machine pedal to help her community.