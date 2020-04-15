Meadville Medical Center continues to deal with computer issues following a malware attack

An update to a story we first reported last week.

Meadville Medical Center (MMC) continues to deal with computer issues due to a malware attack.

Law enforcement and a forensic investigator are involved in sorting out the hospitals computer issues.

The attack happened in late March and since then some core functions at the hospital have been unavailable such as medical records and email.

In statement to JET 24, Meadville Medical Center says “while we believe all of our core systems will return to full operation by the end of this week, we are unable to exactly say when the investigation will be over.”

MMC has continued to provide care for its patients utilizing routine downtime procedures during the disruption.