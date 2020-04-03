Meadville Medical Center releases statement about technical issues involving some of its systems

Meadville Medical Center (MMC) has released the following statement to us after learning they had technical issues that may have affected medical records and scheduling.

“Meadville Medical Center is dedicated to providing high quality, innovative and affordable healthcare for the well-being of the community. On March 26th, MMC became aware of technical issues involving some of its systems, at which time MMC immediately took its servers and workstations offline and launched an investigation with the assistance of a third party forensic firm. MMC is working diligently to remediate the technical issues and restore access to its servers and workstations. MMC will continue to provide patient care as we address these technical issues. Limited interruptions in scheduling occurred during the initial downtime however the third party forensic firm has determined it is safe for MMC to bring the system’s electronic medical records back online and restore its functionality. We apologize for any inconveniences this caused. This is all of the information MMC has to share regarding this incident until its investigation is complete and the full scope of the technical issues is understood.”