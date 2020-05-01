Meadville Medical Center resumes operations and recalls furloughed workers

Meadville Medical Center has resumed operations and is bringing back some of its furloughed workers.

According to Jackie Lesher, Marketing Director for Meadville Medical Center, resumed elective surgeries on Wednesday, April 29th.

The hospital reached the decision following the recent announcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to allow hospitals and outpatient centers to resume elective procedures as long as they could demonstrate that patient safety or the facility’s ability to respond to the pandemic was not jeopardized.

There was no word on the exact number of employees that would be called back.