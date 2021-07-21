Meadville middle school students preparing to graduate from summer mentoring program

Students are preparing to graduate from a summer program in Meadville.

Several Meadville area middle school students have been attending a five-week mentoring program.

For 11 years, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mentoring Program has enabled students to participate in project based learning.

The director of the program says this year students were involved in robotics, gardening, English and drama programs.

“It means a lot to the community because it’s an enrichment experience and its project based, so we get a chance to enrich their curriculum and we work together with teachers,” said Dr. Armendia Dixon, director, Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Program.

The director added many of these students have done some form of hybrid or virtual learning this past year, so they are excited about doing some hands-on learning this summer.

