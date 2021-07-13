Meadville murder case: 17-year-old remains in adult jail; two still wanted by police

A 17-year-old Meadville murder suspect remains in adult jail as police search for two others believed involved in the incidents around the shooting death.

17-year-old Qwamae Sherene faces five felony and two misdemeanor counts in the death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris who was found shot in a Walnut Street home.

Sherene remains in the Crawford County Correctional Facility despite being underage given the seriousness of the charges.

16-year-old Kavan Boitnott faces 25 charges, including 10 felony and 14 misdemeanor counts.

Boitnott, who police believe was the shooter, remains at large.

Also on the run, 25-year-old Timothy Bolden who is not charged in the homicide, but faces charges that include robbery and criminal trespass.

Police believe that a home invasion could have led to the death.

