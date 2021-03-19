Meadville neighborhood evacuated after reports of possible explosives

It was an anxious night for one Meadville neighborhood while police investigated reports of found grenades.

A scary scene in one Meadville neighborhood tonight as both police and the Erie Bomb Squad were called in for a report of possible explosives.

We went live from the 600 block of Williams Street where the neighborhood was evacuated earlier Friday night.

For several hours police had the surrounding streets blocked off. Later on in the evening the Erie Bomb Squad secured the explosive threat and no injuries were reported.

Residents in the neighborhood are now allowed back in their homes. This is how the scene unfolded during the evening.

According to the Meadville city manager, police were called in around 5:30 p.m. for possible explosives, specifically grenades found in the 600 block of Williams Street which is near the Baldwin Reynolds House Museum.

The Erie City Bomb Squad was also called in to assist. Out of caution authorities asked residents to evacuate and they blocked off access to the neighboring roads.

Charles Hagan was just getting home from work when he saw all the sirens. He said that he has never seen anything like this in his neighborhood.

“Well it’s pretty scary times like this. I mean it’s pretty sad, but like nothing like bombs have ever come up. It’s pretty scary,” said Charles Hagan, Neighbor.

Another woman who lives by the scene said she thought her home was going to be evacuated.

“We heard about it. My mom heard it and told us to get home and made sure everything was alright here,” said a concerned neighbor.

She is glad both her daughters are nowhere near the scene. One of the daughters went to a friends house.

“I feel a little safe that they are not here. They are safe somewhere else,” said the neighbor.

Within the hour, the bomb squad secured the explosive threat. People are now free to return to their homes and the investigation will continue.