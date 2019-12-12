Meadville Police continue investigation of armed assault at Allegheny College

According to Meadville Police an armed assault took place at Allegheny College. A female student was raped by an unknown man. Susan Salton is the Vice President for College Relations at the school and said she can’t elaborate on any other security measures at this time. “We have had a number of meetings and have responded appropriately,” she said.

Police say the suspect is still at large. He is described as 20 years old with light brown skin and is 5’7. The attack happened at Ravine Hall on College street.

Students described this as a somber time on campus and offered their support. “What’s been reported is a serious issue and we don’t want to see that ever again,” said Junior Nick Tarasi.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meadville Police at 724-6100.