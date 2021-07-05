Meadville police continue to investigate weekend homicide

Police in Meadville continue to investigate a homicide early Saturday morning.

This happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Meadville near Diamond Park Square.

According to the Meadville Tribune, police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police haven’t released any information on the homicide victim at this time. The Crawford County Coroner’s Office was also at the scene.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Meadville Police at 814-724-6100.

