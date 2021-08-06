Meadville Police warn of scam calls imitating police department, asking for money

City of Meadville Police have issued a warning that someone is making fake phone calls that show up as the police department on caller ID.

This person is calling people, asking for money to collect fines.

Meadville Police warn this is not them. According to the City of Meadville, PA – Office of the City Manager Facebook page, the City of Meadville Police will never call you on the phone to collect fines.

Police only collect money for parking tickets, and you would be notified by letter, not a phone call. All other fines are settled through the District Magistrate’s office.

Anyone who has received a phone call and paid money can go to the Meadville Police Department — 894 Diamond Park Square, Meadville, PA 16335 — to speak with an officer in person.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list