Meadville property owners to see higher property taxes in the new year

Property owners in Meadville will be seeing higher taxes in the new year.

On Wednesday, Meadville City Council approved the 2021 budget. This includes a $1 million property tax incrase.

This means that if your home is valued at $100,000, you will pay $100 a year in real estate tax.

City Manager Andy Walker says Meadville is facing a structural imbalance, their expenses are greater than their revenue.

“This is how revenue is generated for local. It’s assesses against the real estate tax, so that is their primary revenue source for local government in the city of Meadville is the real estate tax. It’s applied to the assessed value of real estate in the city of Meadville.” Walker said.

Walker says the last tax increase in Meadville was in 2015.