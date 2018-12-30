Meadville's "Giving Gazebo" Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents in Meadville are hanging up donations for a different take on the giving tree. [ + - ] Video

MEADVILLE, PA - In Meadville's Diamond Park through the new year you'll find the typical Holiday display complete with a beautiful Christmas tree in the gazebo at the center of the park. Along the edges of the gazebo you'll find clothes line and clips. Since December 6th many residents and local organizations have loaded up the lines with items such as hats, gloves, coffee and toys for anyone who may need a little extra help getting through the winter season. The group known as Thankful Thursdays Meadville is leading the charge but volunteer Jack Harkless says the effort has been extremely successful because the community has supported it whole-heartedly.

"Oh, it's been huge. I mean. right now you can't tell right now because nothing is hanging there anymore, but the fact that nothing is hanging there anymore means that there was a need for it in the first place," said Harkless.

While we visited the group hung up a half-dozen more sandwich bags for anyone in the community to come by and grab. The project was inspired by the many giving trees popping up around town, which themselves have grown in popularity in recent years. Harkless also says that he hopes the community's enthusiasm for helping those in need continues beyond this project. "I'd say every community has a need for things like this because there's always going to be stratified levels of economic disparity wherever you go, and Meadville is included in that," he added.

The exact end date of the campaign is not known, but the volunteers tell us that it will continue as long as the park is decorated, which should be through the first week of January. Any left-over donations will be taken to the Center for Family Services in Meadville.