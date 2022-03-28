If you think you’re done with snow for the season, neighbors in southeastern Erie County and parts of Crawford County say not so fast. This comes after a second day of cold and blustery weather.

Multiple road crews like those in Union City were surprised by a return trip from old man winter on March 27.

The surprise continued Monday as the snow went on for a second day.

The problem with a spring snow is that it makes work crews stop what they are doing to jump back into the plow trucks, while other projects, such as patching potholes, get left behind.

Make no mistake, this time of year there is only one job.

“If it’s snowing that’s our top priority, get these roads opened up and get them salted and stuff. When it melts we’re back to potholes again. It’s that time of the season,” said Bob Forbes, Union City Streets Supervisor.

Lingering winter weather can also impact businesses. At the Saegertown Dairy Inn, blustery weather can slow ice cream sales.

Fortunately, the business sells more than ice cream.

“We have a large steady food business so that will carry us through days like this, but it will slow us down at least with the ice cream. Yeah, the food will carry us through a few more days,” said Teresa Lippert, Saegertown Dairy Inn.

Because sometimes it’s hard to sell flurries when it’s flurrying outside.