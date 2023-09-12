Seniors and caregivers will have a chance to access a variety of health services at an upcoming event in Meadville.

State Senator Michelle Brooks announced a senior expo will be hosted by Vernon Central Hose Company on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flu shots will be available, and seniors also can receive a free bone density test. The expo will serve as a venue to accept donated items for troops overseas and a chance to sign Christmas cards for the troops.

Vernon Central Hose Company is located at 16589 McMath Ave. in Meadville.