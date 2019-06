Sheetz is using the downtime while a new roundabout is being built to remodel one of its stores.

Renovation work is underway for the Sheetz at the ‘Big I’ intersection where Perry Highway, Route 322, and Route 98 meet in Meadville.

The store will be renovated to accommodate a new seating area and cooler space for beer sales.

Upgrades to the roads and the store are scheduled to be completed by summer’s end.