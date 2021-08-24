Meadville shooting case moves to court

MEADVILLE — One of at least two men wanted in a Meadville shooting death has decided to move his case to court.

17-year old Qwamae Sherene waived his right to a preliminary hearing where a prosecutor would have to prove there is enough evidence to proceed.

By waiving his right, he is now being held for the July 3rd shooting death of Nathanial Harris in a Walnut St. apartment.

Another teen is also being sought for the shooting, and a third teen is not charged with the murder but is wanted for related robbery charges associated with the crime.

The court has tentatively set trial for January of 2022.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.