Meadville Women injured in Crash

Pennsylvania State Police, Meadville were called out to Highway 86 and Fairview Road at 7am Saturday morning. According to State Police Allisha Muir, 23 attempted to pass a horse and buggy driven by Joseph Slaughbaugh, 18. Slaughbaugh was attempting to turn left on Fairview Road when Muirs car left the road hitting an embankment trying to avoid the horse and buggy. Muir and her passenger, James Black, 25 and an infant were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries The driver of the buggy was uninjured