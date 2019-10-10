Meadville YMCA gymnastics center to get a new home

Members of the Meadville YMCA are doing flips over a plan to give their gymnastics center a new home.

Work is getting underway on the new location, which will use the second floor of the current crossfit building at 940 Park Avenue.

The move returns the gymnastic program to the center Meadville area, and with it, the 250 kids that enroll in those classes and programs.

“It really is a space that the Meadville YMCA is going to utilize extremely well. It’s great for the center to have in downtown Meadville now,” said Sean Amicucci, Meadville YMCA.

YMCA staff members hope to have the work completed by the end of November.