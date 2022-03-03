(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Thursday, March 3, a portion of Chestnut Street remained closed in Meadville after bricks had fallen from a building earlier in the week.

The bricks had fallen from the Hovis Interiors Building on Feb. 28 and the city closed the street for safety.

Hovis Interiors owner Bill Grasinger said that ice and snow buildup, coupled with freezing and thawing, weakened the bricks before they ultimately were blown down.

“We’re so lucky — and this is the only thing I care about — that nobody got hurt. It would have killed them,” Grasinger said. “I’m having trouble sleeping now, but I wouldn’t have slept at all if someone had gotten killed out there.”

“The fact that nobody got hurt is what’s keeping me from being utterly depressed about what’s going on in front of my building,” Grasinger added. “I’m trying to find something good to think about.”

In front of Grasinger’s building is construction equipment and a closed street. It’s the front entrance to his business. It has slowed foot traffic.

“Customers can’t get in, so they have to come to the back, and it just adds one more thing they have to do to get in. It’s a clumsy thing for people,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of customers, but not as much as normal.”

Hovis Interiors is open for business, Grasinger emphasized.

Currently, workers are removing debris from the top of the building, and they’re also cutting and removing the remaining caps, which is a difficult process. Each cap weighs some 200 pounds and must be lowered one at a time. Until that process is finished, bricks essentially are hanging over the closed street.

Meadville Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson said the city hoped to open one lane of traffic by the end of the day.

“The timing of that is entirely dependent on the brick removal progress. We hope that is completed by the end of business today,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there was no obvious damage caused to the street below.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Despite the reduced foot traffic in his store, Grasinger is remaining positive.

“We’ll find something to do. There’s always something that needs to be done in a furniture store,” he said.