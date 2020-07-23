Meadville’s Tarr Mansion Receiving Makeover

Sitting in busy downtown Meadville is the Tarr Mansion.

Thanks to anonymous donors, the mansion will be getting a new coat of paint.

The Meadville Historical Society has a poll on its website, that allows people to vote on its next color with the colors as period sensitive schemes.

“We started with five options and asked our staff our board and donors and people that live in the building to give us some input and narrowed it down to three,” said Josh Sheretts with the Crawford County Historical Society.

Those colors are the base color, trim color and accent color, but why is it important to repaint the building?

“Especially right here on the town square for Meadville and town square for the county seat, it’s going to allow it really not just to stand out, but help lend the character of downtown Meadville,” said Sheretts.

And some people we spoke to said they are fine with the way the mansion looks now and it doesn’t even need a makeover.

“I really think that the color should be red again, yeah that is my opinion, because red is one of my favorite colors,” said Meadville resident Robin Rosenberg.

Rosenberg said fixing up the buildings could bring more people to Meadville.

“I really think that the community should get involved in their buildings and fixing them up, make them really nice, that way people could come in and enjoy the community.”