Meals on Wheels continues on despite wintry conditions

Meals on Wheels is continuing their mission of delivering food to their clients through the snow and road conditions.

The winter weather has brought a few challenges for those volunteering for meals on wheels, ranging from digging themselves out to treading through snow up to the doorsteps of clients.

The organization has received calls regarding safety concerns for volunteers on the roads.

“Very many calls, yes, from the clients saying ‘Hey, don’t worry, we know the roads are terrible. We appreciate and love the drivers. We don’t want to put them at risk,'” said Wendy Wallace, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels- Erie.

An Erie woman has shown interest in becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer and jumped at the first opportunity to do so. She has now been a volunteer for four years and is no stranger to the many obstacles winter weather may bring.

She continues on, despite the winter road conditions to provide for those who cannot provide for themselves.

“I love that and I’ve always wanted to do that. I remember talking to somebody at a fair that they had about doing it and they said ‘Not unless I was retired, not working, I couldn’t do it’ As soon as I went part time, I started delivering on Fridays,” said Patty Farrell, Volunteer with Meals on Wheels-Erie.

Volunteers of Meals on Wheels look forward to putting a smile on the faces of their clients while delivering them a meal.

“When I come, they’re so thankful. Everyone is so appreciative of the meals they’re getting. The fact that, sometimes, I’m the only one they see all week, or maybe they see a couple of other people, I always like to take the time to talk to them because I just feel so bad they’re stuck inside,” Farrell said.

Farrell says she loves all of her clients and consider them to be family.