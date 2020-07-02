Meals on Wheels Erie assisting eight local veterans with meals for an entire year

Just in time for the 4th of July, one local organization is saying thank you to those who have served our country.

Meals on Wheels Erie has started a program for veterans.

Starting this week, eight local veterans will be provided meals for an entire year. They will be delivered two meals per day, five days a week.

The meals are prepared by the LECOM Senior Living Center. One of those eight veterans is Ed Sopp, who served in the U.S. Army.

“I got tired of cooking for myself. I have been retired for 24 years and I live alone.” Sopp said.

The funding for the program came from a grant from Meals on Wheels America as well as a donation from the Loyal Christian Benefit Association.