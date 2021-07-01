Meals on Wheels-Erie celebrates 50 years

The Meals on Wheels non-profit has now been a staple in the Erie community for half a century.

Thursday afternoon in Perry Square, local leaders joined to celebrate 50 years of helping homebound people have access to meals.

The organization was created in July of 1971 and continues to deliver meals and groceries to elderly members of the community who have difficulty preparing their own meals.

Meals on Wheels-Erie has two main services: Meal delivery and the grocery shopping program. Click HERE to learn how to volunteer.

