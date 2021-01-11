Meals on Wheels Erie delivering ‘Blizzard Bags’ today

Meals on Wheels is rolling through Erie County today for its annual Blizzard Bag delivery.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the Meals on Wheels Erie building with the details.

For over 50 years, Meals on Wheels of Erie has served the community with food. Meals on Wheels recipients will have special emergency “Blizzard Bags” of groceries on hand this winter.

Volunteers of the organization began delivering the emergency Blizzard Bags to seniors and adults with disabilities in the Erie County area.

Each year, Meals on Wheels Erie partners with the Second Harvest Food Bank to complete this winter mission.

The Second Harvest Food Bank’s volunteers prepare non-perishable food and drink items for Meals on Wheels clients.

Wendy Wallace, executive director of Meals on Wheels, says she and the organization are grateful to still provide this opportunity despite having things change because of the pandemic.

“We’re thinking of you and we know this is a very difficult time with COVID-19, a little bit more cooped up than we’d like to be. We are all missing our routines and our things in our lives, our family and friends that we aren’t able to see as often. I just want to let our clients know, us as an organization, we’re thinking of you. We want to keep you warm and safe and know that you’re cared about,” said Wendy Wallace, executive director, Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers began delivering 140 bags to clients today at 9:30 a.m.