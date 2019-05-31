Measles case confirmed in Meadville

Meadville Medical Center is reporting a confirmed case of measles was identified in a patient on May 28, 2019 in the Emergency Department.

There is no longer any risk of infection in the emergency department, however, anyone who was in the vicinity of the Emergency Department and the nearby entrance on May 28, 2019 between 10:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. could be at risk of possible exposure.

Individuals who have received the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccination should be safe from exposure.

Symptoms of measles include fever, rash, cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, or tiny white spots inside the mouth. If you are experiencing these symptoms please contact your healthcare provider. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), people at greatest risk of contracting measles are individuals who have not been vaccinated, children younger than 5 years of age, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

If you were in the vicinity of the Emergency Department and the nearby entrance on May 28, 2019 between 10:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M and are experiencing these symptoms please contact your healthcare provider or The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

For more information about measles: