The measles outbreak in the United States is not slowing down. The number of cases as of Friday has now reached 1,164, that’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That is an increase of 16 cases from the previous week. Cases have been confirmed in 30 states. The CDC said measles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine and is safe and effective.

Two does are about 97 percent effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93 percent effective.