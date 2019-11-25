Measles simulation shows real effects of a potential outbreak

Flu season may be in full swing right now, but how many people think about measles?

Measles is one of the most highly communicable infectious diseases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To show the seriousness of the disease, the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health launched an outbreak simulation know as Fred, named after Mr. Fred Rogers, because the spread of the disease all comes down to neighborhoods.

There were over 1,200 measles cases reported in the nation as of November 7th. Although none of them were reported in Pennsylvania, here is what you can do to keep yourself and others safe.

“Usually the measles vaccine is given to children. First dose is usually between 12 and 15 months of age. The second dose is between 4 and 6 years of age. Certainly, if an adolescent or an adult has not had those two doses of vaccines, they can speak with their primary provider and get caught up on that,” said Charlotte Berringer, Director of Nursing, Erie County Department of Health.

To find out more about the simulation and measles, visit the web exclusive section of Yourerie.com.