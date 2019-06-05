Measles vaccinations clinic held for Meadville community

Health officials in the commonwealth are on high alert as measles continues to spread across the country.

They set up a free Measles, Mumps, and Rubella or MMR vaccination clinic in Meadville to prevent the spread of the virus. “I thought it might be a major problem if I got the measles, so why not take advantage of it,” said Daniel McNulty, Meadville resident.

Mcnulty says he doesn’t have good medical coverage, so he wanted to take advantage of the free vaccinations. He is now encouraging other people to get vaccinated, “It was only a few weeks ago, you were hearing about it on other states, now it was in eastern Pennsylvania, so here it is a couple of weeks later in Meadville,” McNulty added.

According to the CDC, more than 900 measles cases were reported in the United States since January and as McNulty said one case was in our region.

The Pennsylvania secretary of health has been pushing for children and adults to get vaccinated despite the controversy that surrounds immunizations. “One of a half dozen more articles that have proved no association between the measles vaccine and Autism,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, PA Secretary of Health.

Parents across the country have been vocal about not vaccinating their children due to the fear it may cause Autism. But Dr. Levine says that fear is unfounded. “We have the anti-vaxer groups going around.. spouting misinformation and misleading parents and communities, and we have to get the word out as pediatricians and collaborations with the American Academy of Pediatrics to be able to get the word out about the safety and ethically about vaccines,” said Dr. Levine.

Meanwhile, Daniel McNulty says his vaccination shot hurt less than a bee sting. He will be spreading the word about vaccinations.